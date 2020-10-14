BidaskClub Lowers HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HL Acquisitions from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HL Acquisitions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HL Acquisitions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $27.39 on Friday. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About HL Acquisitions

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

