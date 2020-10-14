BidaskClub Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

KPTI opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Demaree purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,250.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,595 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,795 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

