BidaskClub Lowers Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $68.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Safety Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.77 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.93 per share, for a total transaction of $135,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $277,620. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

