BidaskClub Upgrades Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

MLAB opened at $282.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a current ratio of 13.18. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $288.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -564.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,241 shares of company stock worth $2,362,229 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

