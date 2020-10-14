BidaskClub Upgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.64.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $116.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

