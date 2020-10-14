BidaskClub Upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.46, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 11,762 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $242,532.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,964. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 99.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965,654 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $109,541,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $68,008,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,998,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

