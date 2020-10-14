BidaskClub Upgrades Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

NASDAQ PEIX opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.94.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $212.07 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

In related news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,653.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at $524,579.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.