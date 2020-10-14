BidaskClub Upgrades Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.70.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $522.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.74. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.