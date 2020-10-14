BidaskClub Upgrades Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CJS Securities raised shares of Primoris Services to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $281,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

