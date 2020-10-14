BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Down 10.4%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 7,551,704 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 4,202,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-key International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $28.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 1,550.82% and a negative net margin of 896.76%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.