BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the quarter. BioTelemetry makes up about 2.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BioTelemetry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 283,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 2,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.