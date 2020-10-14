BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 6%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $50.92. 510,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 607,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

