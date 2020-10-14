BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 6%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $50.92. 510,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 607,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTAI. Guggenheim raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit