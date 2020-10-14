Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,293.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $8,402.47 and approximately $42,293.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00398313 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020012 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012235 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007467 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010111 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.