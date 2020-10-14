Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,428.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $682,404.77 and approximately $1,428.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.38 or 0.04958916 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00053096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003308 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

