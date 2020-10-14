Blocknet 1-Day Volume Tops $15,693.00 (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00009829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.04 million and $15,693.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002497 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,191,151 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

