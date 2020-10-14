BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Plans GBX 0.25 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 64.62 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.79 million and a PE ratio of -23.43. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.48.

About BMO Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

