BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One BOOM token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $6,187.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00269844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00096602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00037535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.01482325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00151584 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 971,311,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,280,840 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.