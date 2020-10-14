Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Down 5.6%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,551,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,462,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Borr Drilling by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

