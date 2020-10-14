BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Buys 140 Shares

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney acquired 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £310.80 ($406.06).
Shares of BP traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 214.40 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 60,994,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.33.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.77%.
About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)
BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
