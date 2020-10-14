BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BP by 116.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. 650,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,485,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.99.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.