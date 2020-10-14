Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $86.46. 108,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773,590. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

