Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.67. The stock has a market cap of $246.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.