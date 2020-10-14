Breiter Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $500.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,473.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,252.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $565.99. 136,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,284,465. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $351.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.77, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

