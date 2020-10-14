Breiter Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.2% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.01. The stock had a trading volume of 18,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,782. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

