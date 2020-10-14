Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after acquiring an additional 156,168 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Cintas by 26.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 588,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,766,000 after purchasing an additional 123,273 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $356.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $353.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.43 and its 200 day moving average is $271.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.