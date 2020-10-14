Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,372 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,439,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 358,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 352,309 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,741,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. The company had a trading volume of 30,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

