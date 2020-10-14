Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.23. 125,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,528,589. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

