Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

AMGN stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $239.94. 29,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

