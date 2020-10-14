Breiter Capital Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. 56 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,227. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

