Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Trading Down 5.7%

Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI)’s share price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 955,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,395,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.17.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 709.41% and a negative return on equity of 206.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brickell Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.