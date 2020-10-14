Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at OTR Global

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

Brinker International stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,120. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brinker International by 131.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 461.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

