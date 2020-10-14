Brokerages Anticipate Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $198.47 Million

Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will post $198.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $198.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $766.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $762.50 million to $770.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $819.35 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $829.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,192 in the last quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,014,000 after acquiring an additional 915,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

