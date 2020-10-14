Brokerages Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce $597.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $587.90 million to $606.80 million. Griffon reported sales of $574.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFF. ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Griffon stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. 7,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. Griffon has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 222,491 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $3,037,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Griffon by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Griffon by 126.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Griffon by 275.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

