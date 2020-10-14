Brokerages Anticipate Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $814.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to announce $814.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $823.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.40 million. Timken reported sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

TKR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,330. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In related news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,860.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 639.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 231.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 843,154 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 178.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after acquiring an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 143.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 452,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

