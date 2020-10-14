Brokerages Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $462.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.70 million and the lowest is $460.00 million. Entegris posted sales of $394.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $5,288,670.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 53.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2,087.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 115,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 109,798 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. 7,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,555. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $85.14.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

