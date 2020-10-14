Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CALM. TheStreet cut Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.