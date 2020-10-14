Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Trading Up 15.3%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) traded up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.09. 39,431,582 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,133% from the average session volume of 3,197,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Camber Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Camber Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

