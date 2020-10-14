Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.51

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

