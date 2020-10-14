Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CASA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

CASA stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $357.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 772,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 551,748 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 354,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 133,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

