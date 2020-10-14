Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,600.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 2,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.3717 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

