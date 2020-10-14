Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Oracle by 352.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.30. The stock had a trading volume of 66,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,620,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

