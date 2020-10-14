Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

WBA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,435. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

