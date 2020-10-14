Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.45. 7,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.35 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

