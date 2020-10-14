Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Jentner Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 275,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 271,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,187. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.