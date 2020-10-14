Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 635 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 5,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit