Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 635 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 5,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

