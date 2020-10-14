Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

USB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 97,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

