Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $103.80. 243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $104.08.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

