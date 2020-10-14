Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $392,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,234,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 436,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,583,000 after purchasing an additional 347,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

EPD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,541. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

