Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,298. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $130.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

