Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 379.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 395,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 558,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 56,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 72,156 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.3% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,576. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

